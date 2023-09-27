Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Maybe in Chivas de Guadalajara have long faces for losing in the akron stadium against the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC (1-3) this Tuesday, in their early match on matchday number eleven of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

However, this long night could change in their favor because the team led by Ismael Rescalvo could lose the three points on the table, since there would be a improper alignment to count on your record sheet with the Mexican player, Joaquín Esquivel.

Looking ahead to this match, the defensive midfielder accumulated five yellow cards and, due to regulation issues, he had to miss tonight’s game in the ‘Perla Tapatiaa situation that did not happen because he found himself on the bench of the purple tide.

Although he did not add minutes, he was present in the arbitration report, so in the next few hours there would be some investigation by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) due to this controversial situation.

Mazatlán FC would present improper alignment

It will be necessary to remember that Jose Esquivel reinforced Mazatlan FC in this Opening 2023 after starting the tournament with the Rays of Necaxawith whom he received his first two yellow cards, in the games against Red Devils of Toluca FC and Tijuana Xolos.

Already as an element of Mazatlan FC suffered three more preventive cards, the first after facing again Tijuana Xolos and the last two in front of the Blue Cross Machine and Atlético San Luisprior to today’s game at Chivas de Guadalajara’s home.

Mazatlán FC would lose the match due to improper alignment

It should be noted that there is no section in article 16 of the competent regulations that indicates that if a footballer changes teams, the yellow card count is restarted.

““The professional player who, by regulation, accumulates the first five warnings in an official tournament, due to the fouls established in article 15, will be suspended for one match plus a fine of 200 UMAs.”the guideline says.

