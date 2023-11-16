You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO / EFE
Previous analysis of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.
The selections of Colombia and Brazil They will face each other this Thursday in Barranquilla, on the fifth day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with their sights set on getting three points that will give them a definitive boost after several irregular performances. TO
To the duel that will be played in the stadium Metropolitanthe hosts arrive in fifth place with six points, the result of a victory and three draws in which the team has shown good performance but has not yet found its best level.
(Copa Colombia final, in a draw: Millonarios made two errors and Nacional equalized)
The match
Canarinha fell 2-0 to Uruguay in Montevideo, but is in third place with seven points and will try to improve in Barranquilla the image it left against Celeste.
The main doubt that Colombia has facing Thursday’s game is the presence of the creative James Rodriguez, who is finishing recovering from an injury that took him out of the Sao Paulo game this weekend.
“He has been treated well by his club and we believe he will arrive. There are a few days left to continue recovering and evaluating him. The report we have is quite favorable,” said Amaranto Perea, technical assistant to coach Néstor Lorenzo.
E F
