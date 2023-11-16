Hamas said in a statement via Telegram that the operation was “in retaliation for the blood of the martyrs in Gaza.”

The Israeli army announced on Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old soldier died of his wounds following the gun attack, and 3 other security personnel were wounded. A police spokesman had previously indicated that “the three attackers were killed.”

Israeli Police Chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters that the attackers were carrying pistols, ammunition and axes in preparation for carrying out a “major attack.”

He continued: “Given the amount of ammunition, pistols and axes found in the car, it appears that the attackers were planning a major attack or massacre in Israel.”

The attack occurred at an Israeli military checkpoint known as the “Tunnel” checkpoint, linking the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, on the forty-first day of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The West Bank has witnessed a steady rise in violence since the beginning of the war on October 7, during which more than 190 Palestinians were killed by fire from Israeli soldiers or settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel is launching a devastating bombardment on Gaza, and since November 27, its forces have begun a ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip.