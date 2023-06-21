youna He broke his silence in an interview with Magaly Medina and stated that Samahara Lobatón was not loyal to him. The 24-year-old assured that Melissa Klug’s daughter lied to him on different occasions and, despite the fact that he fought for the relationship, he could not manage to stay by her side, “because she was already in others.” “She arrived and I already had rumors and suspicions because of the lies she told me. On January 15th, we ended in a silly way, then we resumed the relationship, but then I checked his cell phone and found evidence for which I was claiming him ”, he said at the beginning.

“The times I was finding more evidence of what happened, explicit conversations, were very constant,” added the barber, who also commented that he did not know when he would see his daughter again.

