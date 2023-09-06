The first Latin American and Caribbean Conference on drugs, to be held starting tomorrow in the Colombian city of Cali led by the Colombian president Gustavo Petro and the Mexican Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwill address the failed strategy against drug trafficking in the continent and the drug problem as a first step towards a great world summit.

Representatives of more than 15 countries, of which these two leaders are the most important figures, will meet in Cali from tomorrow until Sunday to discuss “Innovative proposals that address the realities that our peoples live in relation to the world drug problem“, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

“As a great result, we expect a road map that will lead us to this new analysis of world drug policy and to be able to form a working group that will later lead us to a great world summit of presidents to analyze this important challenge worldwide that has left millions of victims throughout the world“, estimated in a statement the Colombian Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Elizabeth Taylor Jay.

Therefore, the conference is more of a “starting point” for a true summit where leaders from all over the world build a new drug policy to face realities such as addictions and overdose deathsdrug trafficking or even the ancestral and traditional approaches to some plants such as the coca leaf.

“This summit is expected to be the beginning of a regional process of dialogue and participation based on the principle of common and shared responsibility, that it be an example for the international community with a new vision that puts life, peace and development above war”, explained the Foreign Ministry.

Presence of Mexico

In this sense, Petro and López Obrador will be in charge of receiving “the conclusions” on Saturday, September 9, after “a kind of high-level meeting of ministers” that they attend, led by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, explained Taylor. Jay.

The days before will hold intergovernmental meetings and thematic forums with four dialogue panels with civil society to promote social justice, comprehensive development, attention to its primary causes, and analyze current policies against transnational organized crime, among others.

The Mexican president is expected to arrive in Cali on Friday accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Alicia Bárcena; the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda.

“We are going on an Air Force plane, it is a small delegation, we are going to have a meeting on Friday afternoon with President Petro, the next day we participate in an act receiving conclusions from a plan to deal with problems related to drug trafficking. , that is the issue with Colombia,” he stated this Wednesday at his daily press conference.

In addition to Mexico, according toto the Colombian Foreign Ministry that has not yet provided a guest listrepresentatives of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela, among others, will participate

