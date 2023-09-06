Music | The Rolling Stones will release a new album – Mick Jagger, 80, in London: Maybe they’ve been a bit lazy

London

Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones will release a new studio album in October.

It’s already been 18 years since the last album containing new Stones music.

“Maybe we’ve been a bit lazy”, the frontman of the band Mick Jagger80, joked Wednesday in London.

Jagger and bandmates Keith Richards79, and Ronnie Wood76, told about the new Hackney Diamonds – album at the Hackney Empire concert hall in East London.

The name of the album refers to a local saying: Hackney diamonds are created when a car’s windshield or window glass is smashed into shards and the chips fly into the street.

This is how Jagger, Richards and Wood told the birth of the new album:

To black a dressed-up rocker trio sat on red armchairs, and an American comedian Jimmy Fallon interviewed.

The Rolling Stones have been active for over 60 years. The band’s core group has long since passed the official retirement age.

“At this age, you have to keep your fingers moving … and everything else,” Wood said.

The step was light on Wednesday, and the poses remained the same. Jagger bounced around the stage in his typical energetic way.

Only the loudness of the voices revealed from time to time that Rokkitähti’s hard work has been done for decades.

The softening with aging was mainly told by the cupcakes decorated with the Rollareid lip logo that were offered at the event.

The Rolling Stones talked about their new album on Wednesday at the Hackney Empire concert hall in East London.

New the album was reportedly created quickly in a few months. The initiative came from Jagger.

“We started tossing around ideas,” Richards said.

According to Jagger, the work was made easier by the fact that the band had a deadline.

The material was almost ready by last Christmas. The recorded album was already in the middle of February.

The record was made in the Bahamas, Los Angeles, New York and London.

A rich drummer who died two years ago Charlie Watts (1941–2021) is also included posthumously on the new album. Previously recorded material has been used on two tracks.

Fans wished Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday on Wednesday in London. The birthday was already in July.

Richards said the band misses Watts a lot:

“After Charlie’s death, it has felt different. He was the fourth one. Of course we miss him.”

However, the situation has been made easier by the fact that the band’s new drummer Steve Jordan is Watts’ own choice as his successor.

“It was a natural transition.”

Without Watts’ “blessing”, it would have been more difficult, they say.

Keith Richards said that the band misses Charlie Watts a lot.

From new the first single released from the album is called Angry.

On Wednesday, Hackney was also seen Angry video.

In that case, the attention is taken by the actor Sydney Sweeney25, who struts—in traditional rock-baby style—in her black leather corset on a red convertible along LA’s Sunset Boulevard.

Band members are shown playing in different eras in street ads.

The single has already been praised as a new classic Stones song and the band’s best time.

Just kidding was born on Wednesday also from the single name. The sound of the record is supposed to be a little angry.

Nevertheless, the whole album is by no means intended to sound “angry”, because that would be (according to Jagger) “stupid”.

The goal has been a wide range of offerings without forgetting love songs and ballads.

“I don’t want to sound smug, but we wouldn’t be putting out an album if we didn’t really like it,” Jagger said.

Hackney Empire building was full of media and fans on Wednesday.

Even though it was a so-called press conference, no questions were taken from the journalists. The event was also shown live on the YouTube channel.

An East Londoner had also come to the front of the concert hall on Wednesday John Stevenson62.

“I’m a massive Stones fan. Been all my life.”

London's John Stevenson said his favorite Stones song is the mid-1960s song 19th Nervous Breakdown.

In the band, Stevenson is attracted above all by the music. At one time, he also liked the fact that the members of the Stones did not perform in suits like many other bands.

Last summer, Stevenson was watching The Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park. The gig was part of the band’s 60th anniversary tour.

“I was secretly hoping they would pull a little surprise gig today.”

The band the announcement of the new album has been based on an extensive international marketing campaign.

The first mysterious advertisement appeared in the summer in the local Hackney Gazette.

The announcement did not tell directly about the new album, but was said With the old songs of The Rolling Stones.

Hackney Diamonds album will be released on October 20. There will be 12 songs, which have been chosen from more than twenty.

Jagger’s and songs with Richards have been made by a producer Andrew Watt. The album also features guest stars.

According to preliminary information, the album includes, among other things Lady Gaga. According to various British media, there may also be among them Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder mixed Bill Wyman.