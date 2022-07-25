The Colombian National Team has done the task with many merits so far in the Copa América Femenina. Four games, four victories, 13 goals scored and 3 conceded inspire them to look for very big goals.

However, the thick part of the tournament, the most important, in which the classifications begin to be sought, begins this Monday. The team led by Nelson Abadía faces Argentina at the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga. There is a lot at stake: the passage to the final, the direct quota for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 and the place for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Basically, the entire future of women’s football in South America. The game will start at 7 pm, with TV from Win Sports +, DirecTV Sports, Señal Colombia and regional channels.

The team’s scorer asks for the support of Bucaramanga

“It is a great illusion, we have to be responsible in that illusion, because we have to work day by day, continue, but with respect for the rival. We are at home, Colombia and people are seeing that women’s soccer is growing day by day, we are filling stadiums and I invite all the people of Bucaramanga to attend this show”, asked Mayra Tatiana Ramírez, one of the team’s gunners Colombian.

Along the same lines is defender Jorelyn Carabalí: “We are in the semi-final stage and it is all or nothing, I think it will be very intelligent, knowing how to interpret the moments when to attack and be forceful. We know that Argentina is a team that likes to play ball well, they are fighters on the field and they are also going to play that step to the final, but we are going to give 100 percent of ourselves, ”she said.

Argentina is not an easy rival. No way. It is the only team that has been able to break the overwhelming hegemony of Brazil in the history of the Cup, by winning it in 2006. After losing by a landslide on the first date against that same rival, the Albicelestes have won three in a row.

There is recent history that confirms the toughness of this Monday’s challenge: the two friendlies in February this year, in Cali and Bucaramanga, which ended in a draw (2-2 and 0-0) and, above all, the very tough final of the Pan American Games in Lima, in which Colombia had to sweat to reach the tiebreaker from the penalty spot to get the gold medal.

“They have decisive players, I have shared with several of them in the Spanish League. Estefanía Banini is a player who likes to play a lot, make a lot of assists, very intelligent and I think that they also have to weigh on us with Linda, Catalina, Leicy and me; so we have to think that they have to mark many of us”, said Ramírez, who has just been transferred from Sporting Club de Huelva to Getafe.

Colombia continues in search of more goals

Despite the perfect campaign, in Colombia there is a concern: the goal. “We started by analyzing ourselves, we were in a chat watching the game against Chile, we had many good moments, but we also have to see the bad ones. We have to prepare for that, we must further strengthen the definition part, for this game we have improved a lot and we have worked well on it”, assured Ramírez.

Argentina is not going to give anything away. “It will be a very difficult game, but it will be very nice for all the fans. Colombia has improved a lot in recent years, it has some great players and their level is also being seen around the world,” said midfielder Vanessa Santana, Ramírez’s teammate at Huelva and with time in the Colombian League, with Huila and America. “You have to leave your soul and see who wins,” she added. That will be the formula.

