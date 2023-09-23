NAfter a suspected homicide in Cologne-Rodenkirchen, a suspect was arrested by special police units. The 23-year-old man was overpowered in his apartment in Cologne-Rondorf early Saturday evening, the public prosecutor’s office and police said. Investigations into the 19-year-old dead’s environment led the officers to track down the suspect.

According to the information, the victim was found by a jogger with bleeding injuries to his upper body on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. in a driveway on Römerstrasse in the Rodenkirchen district. Despite resuscitation measures, the man from Cologne died on site.

The police have set up a murder squad and started investigating the crime. Witnesses are asked to come forward. The background to the crime was initially unclear.