The Southern District Military Court sentenced to life imprisonment the leader of Russia’s largest organized crime group (OCG), Aslan Gagiev, nicknamed Dzhako, who is called the country’s main killer. He created a real sect of ruthless liquidators, who are responsible for the lives of 60 people.

Among Dzhako’s assistants were active police officers and prosecutors, and their arsenal could be the envy of other special forces: more than 140 pistols, machine guns, rifles and machine guns, including foreign-made ones. Gagiev earned millions of euros from his craft, and to those who decided to quit the case, he calmly passed the final sentence.

Meanwhile, Dzhako is far from the only one whose ordered destruction of targets has become his life’s work. After the collapse of the USSR, several legendary liquidators acted in the country at once, whose crimes will forever go down in the criminal history of Russia. Details about them are in the Lenta.ru material.

Sasha Soldier – bandit hunter

Alexander Pustovalov, born on September 25, 1973, practiced judo in his youth and served in the Marine Corps. Later, he wanted to become a special forces soldier, but he was not accepted – the lack of higher education prevented him. But Pustovalov was happily received by the leaders of the Orekhovsky organized crime community (OCC).

Alexander Pustovalov (Sasha Soldat)

They were impressed by how Alexander showed himself during the fight that took place in the bar. One of the leaders of the OPS, Sergei Butorin (Osya), soon appointed Pustovalov as his bodyguard and began giving him special assignments – to eliminate unwanted people. The first was thief in law Alexander Bijamo (Alik Zver), whom Pustovalov eliminated in August 1995. A year later, the liquidator, who received the nickname Sasha Soldat, sent to the next world the leaders of the Kuntsevskaya organized crime group, Alexander Kaligin and Igor Panin, and a year and a half later, the criminal authority and leader of the organized crime group, Artur Kulbyakov. It was the elimination of bandits (mainly drug addicts) that became the main direction of Pustovalov’s criminal activities.

And Sasha the Soldier’s most famous target was another famous killer of the 1990s, Alexander Solonik (Sasha the Makedonsky), whom he eliminated in February 1998. Alexander Pustovalov was detained in November 1999 – at that time he had 13 lives on his conscience. “I am a soldier – this is my job,” this is how he spoke about his crimes during interrogations. The court sentenced him to 24 years in prison.

Sasha the Great – fire from both hands

Before becoming a killer, Kurgan native Alexander Solonik managed to serve in the police patrol service and also work in the field of funeral services. It was there that he met the future leaders of the Kurgan organized crime group, for whom he later began to work.

Solonik’s first eliminated target as a killer of the Kurgan organized crime group in 1990 was the leader of the Ishim group, Nikolai Prichinich. And two years later in Moscow, his fate was repeated by the influential thief in law Viktor Nikiforov (Kalina). In addition, Solonik took the lives of the leaders of the Baumanskaya organized crime group, Valery Dlugach (Globus) and Vladislav Vanner (Bobon).

Alexander Solonik (Sasha the Makedonsky) Frame: operational shooting

The leader of the Orekhovsky OPS, Sergei Butorin, often resorted to the services of the liquidator, and for his ability to shoot in the Macedonian style (simultaneously with both hands), Alexander Solonik received the nickname Sasha the Makedonsky. In October 1994, Solonik was detained at the Timiryazevsky market: he unsuccessfully tried to escape by opening fire on three policemen and a security guard.

However, not even a year had passed since the killer, with the help of a bribed guard, escaped from the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center.

Together with his beloved, finalist of the Miss Russia-96 beauty contest Svetlana Kotova, Solonik moved to Greece, but in the fall of 1996 he visited Moscow and committed his last crime – he eliminated businessman Andrei Lukashov.

And in 1997, the leaders of the Orekhovsky OPS decided to remove Solonik himself – while wiretapping the killer’s villa, Sergei Butorin heard that the liquidator was planning to “take down” the leaders of the group. Then a team of liquidators headed by Alexander Pustovalov went to the Greek village of Lagonisi, who lured Solonik and Kotova to visit and strangled him.

I managed to cut the cord from the iron. Then it was simple: he lightly strangled Sasha by the neck, threw him to the floor, and that was it. Then they finished Svetlana from the memoirs of the killer Alexander Pustovalov (Sasha Soldat)

Despite the fact that after the discovery of the killer’s body, his mother insisted on burial in Kurgan, Solonik found his final refuge in Athens.

Lesha Soldier – master of disguise

As a child, Muscovite Alexey Sherstobitov dreamed of a military career, but in the 1990s, in order to support his wife and child, he started doing business and then became a bodyguard. Sherstobitov spent his free time in the gym, where he met the leader of the Medvedkovskaya organized crime group, Grigory Gusyatinsky (Grisha Severny).

At first, Alexey was in the group in support, but then he had a big problem – the bag with weapons entrusted to him disappeared. Grisha Severny suggested how to get out of the situation: for this it was necessary to eliminate the former security officer Mikhail Fomin.

Alexey Sherstobitov (Lesha Soldat – in the center) Photo: Grigory Sobchenko / Kommersant

He was the enemy of Sergei Timofeev (Sylvester), the leader of the Orekhovsky organized criminal group – one of the most formidable groups during the dashing 1990s and an ally of the Medvedkovskaya organized criminal group. In May 1993, Sherstobitov fired at Fomin’s car with a grenade launcher, but the driver miraculously survived: the ammunition, without detonating, pierced the car right through.

By the way, explosions were not Sherstobitov’s forte at all: an attempt to eliminate the famous thief in law Andrei Isaev (Rospis) using an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to his car also turned out to be a failure.

The killer was able to rehabilitate himself for his failure with Fomin in October 1993, having successfully eliminated the foreman of the Medvedkovskaya organized crime group Igor Yurkov (Boa constrictor) – he fell out of favor with the leaders of the group

Having completed this task, Sherstobitov became a full-time killer of the Medvedkovo bandits and received the nickname Lesha Soldier. He was known as a master of disguise: when going on another case, he glued on his mustache and beard, wore wigs, could change clothes almost on the go, tried not to leave traces and all the time directed the investigation along the wrong trail.

For example, during the liquidation of businessman Otari Kvantrishvili in 1994, the killer scattered previously collected garbage in the attic, from where he fired. The technique worked: investigators did not find a clue, and the investigation into the case of eliminating the businessman stalled for many years.

One of the last targets of Lesha Soldat was the founder of the Dolls strip club and co-owner of the Rostix chain, Joseph Glotser – his life was cut short by a bullet from a killer’s pistol that hit his temple

In 2006, Alexey Sherstobitov was finally caught by law enforcement officers: he was betrayed by the leader of the Kurgan organized crime group Andrei Koligov, the former fiancé of a girl named Irina, who became the liquidator’s mistress. Sherstobitov was found guilty of 12 crimes resulting in death and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Chipit and Bolton – a duo of liquidators

In 1995, two liquidators joined the Orekhovsky organized crime community: Igor Sosnovsky (Chipit) and Sergei Frolov (Bolton). Chipit was a medic by training and served in the Afghan war, and Bolton served in the special forces. Both were from Kemerovo.

The first task of the killer duo was to eliminate the bandit Vladimir Prigoda, who had lost the trust of the leaders of the Orekhovsky OPS due to drug use. Feeling danger, Prigoda began to hide, but this did not save him: he fell from Chipita’s bullets in June 1996.

Igor Sosnovsky (Chipit) Photo: Gennady Gulyaev / Kommersant

Then the killers opened a hunt for the leader of Odintsovo drug dealers named Mingazov, who supplied Prigoda with prohibited substances. In July of the same 1996, when Mingazov and a security guard were in the cultural and entertainment center “Dream” (Odintsovo), Chipit and Bolton eliminated them with shots from TT pistols.

But the main target of the liquidator duo was the co-owner of the Odintsovo Compound shopping complex, Sergei Zhurba, who in 2009 refused to pay the leaders of the Orekhovsky OPS a monthly tribute of 40-50 thousand euros.

In July 2010, Chipit and Bolton opened fire on Zhurba's car near the village of Akulovo near Moscow.

The assassination attempt was fatal for the businessman’s security guard, but he himself survived. In September 2014, the liquidators managed to get to Zhurba’s lawyer Tatyana Akimtseva and her driver Sergei Rykanov – their lives were cut short by Chipit’s bullets. But Zhurba himself survived the hunt announced by the killers.

In total, Chipit and Bolton were responsible for 15 lives. Law enforcement agencies searched for the liquidators for 17 long years, the last of which they hid in Tver using forged documents.

They were identified by a random document check in August 2015: the police decided, just in case, to check the photographs of the men in the search databases

After his arrest, Chipit, who actively cooperated with the investigation, received eleven and a half years in prison, and Bolton was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Dzhako – the main killer of Russia

A native of South Ossetia, Aslan Gagiev, nicknamed Dzhako, whom the media calls Russia’s main killer, created his own group of liquidators in 2004. From 2004 to 2013, it included 52 people, including nine law enforcement officers, both current and former.

For example, Dzhako’s first assistant – his namesake and longtime ally Oleg Gagiev (Bote or Baby) – was a South Ossetian counterintelligence officer. An organized crime group of killers who called each other “brothers” accepted orders to eliminate politicians, businessmen and security officials – most of the crimes were committed in North Ossetia.

Aslan Gagiev (Dzhako) Photo: Vasily Deryugin / Kommersant

Thus, in January 2008, the liquidators of Dzhako made an attempt on the life of the former chief of staff of the head of North Ossetia, Sergei Takoyev, but he survived. Then, in March 2008, Dzhako’s henchmen ambushed the head of the department for combating organized crime (OBOP) of the North Ossetian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mark Metsaev, while he was driving a car.

Metsaev’s road was blocked by a car of the liquidators, who opened fire on the policeman. He tried to break through and rammed the bandit’s car, but received injuries incompatible with life. Also, the head of the criminal investigation department of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Cheldiev, along with his 20-year-old son Zaur, fell at the hands of Dzhako’s killers.

And the life of the mayor of Vladikavkaz, Vitaly Karaev, was cut short by shots from a sniper rifle

However, sometimes the liquidators used much more cruel methods – for example, cutting off a head or pouring a living person into concrete. In total, the members of the group of the main killer of Russia managed to send 60-80 people to the next world, according to various sources.

To date, of the 52 gang members, 38 have already been convicted, including Dzhako himself. Seven “brothers” were liquidated by their own. Seven more remain wanted by Interpol – they left Russia in the summer of 2013.