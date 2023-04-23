The Indian preacher and Sikh independence activist Amritpal Singh was arrested early this morning in the state of the village of Rode, in the Moga district of Punjab, where he had already managed to evade capture on 18 March. This was announced by the state inspector general Sukhchain Singh Gill. Singh is charged with attempted murder and attacking police officers. His arrest took place under the National Security Act which allows detention of up to one year without trial or even the formalization of charges. He will be transferred to a maximum security prison in the state of Assam. Last February, hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station, demanding the release of a member of the Khalistan movement for an independent Sikh homeland from New Delhi inspired by the deeds of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the preacher accused of leading the armed riots in Punjab of the early eighties and killed by the military in 1984.