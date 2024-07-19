Yet another tragic accident bloodies the Italian roads in this hot summer season. This time, the victim is a 25-year-old of Sicilian origins, Marco Guastella. The violent impact between his motorbike and a car travelling on the State Road 195 near Pula, in the province of Cagliari, was fatal. The young man was working as a seasonal worker at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The causes of the tragic accident are still unclear.

Young Sicilian man dies in road accident

The dynamics of the clash

The dynamics of the tragic accident that occurred in the last few hours and cost the life of Marco Guastella, a young man originally from Ragusa just 25 years old.

The boy was on his motorbike, a Triumphwhen it violently collided with a car that was passing at that moment, a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 27-year-old. The causes of the impact are currently being investigated by the competent authorities. An extremely violent impact that threw the young biker from his motorbike, causing him to end up badly on the asphalt.

The call for help to the paramedics was made immediately but, despite their timely intervention, every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. For the young Sicilian there was nothing to be done and the medical staff could do nothing but confirm his death.

The following also arrived at the scene of the accident: Carabinieri of the Cagliari Companycharged with collecting all the relevant findings in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. Marco Guastella’s body was transferred to the hospital Brotzu of Cagliari, at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

Messages of condolence for the premature passing of Marco Guastella

The tragic news of the sudden and premature death of 25-year-old Marco Guastella has deeply shocked the entire community of Ragusa. Here the young man was known, appreciated and well-liked by many people. In fact, there has been no shortage of messages of condolence from friends and acquaintances to express their utmost closeness to the young man’s family in this moment of such intense pain: “Goodbye Marco, one more angel in heaven” and again: “Rest in peace, we will not forget you never”.

Marco Guastella’s funeral will be held in the next few days in Ragusa, where the family resides.