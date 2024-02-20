This Tuesday, according to what was announced on the official channels of the Senate of the Republicthe reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) called “Silla Law”.

The Silla Law, according to the legislative project presented by the Citizen Movement parliamentary group in the Mexican Senate, aims to oblige companies and employers to provide their workers with enough chairs so that they can rest, as well as prevent employees from being prohibited from sitting during their work days even when their work activities require them to stand..

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Under this context, after the recent approval of the Silla Law in the lower house of the Congress of the Union was announced, different doubts have arisen, among which are When will the proposed legislative amendment come into force?.

However, it should be made clear at this point, the chamber of origin of the reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) known as the Silla Law is the Senate of the Republic, therefore, After the approval of the senators, the initiative goes to the Chamber of Deputies for it to be ratified or, alternatively, rejected. At the same time, it may be the case that federal deputies modify the opinion endorsed by the legislators of the upper house of the Federal Legislative Power..

Silla Law approved: When will the reform to the LFT that benefits workers be applied?/Photo: Senate

In this sense, If the Chamber of Deputies approves the Silla Law without modifications, companies and employers would have a total of 180 days to comply with the changes to the Federal Labor Law after the document is published by the president of the republic in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), so this would be applied, if everything goes well, in the next month of August or September throughout the Mexican national territory.

“The #MexicanSenate unanimously endorsed the reform known as #Chair Law, which seeks to guarantee the right to have chairs with backrests during the workday, in order to take care of the health of workers,” it can be seen. read in the post published on the official account of the social network X of the Mexican Senate.

What does the Silla Law consist of?

The well-known “Chair Law” is a legislative reform proposal to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that aims to make companies and employers allow their employees to sit during their working hours even when their work activities require them to be seated. in constant movement throughout the day.

And there are some jobs, such as cashiers and security guards, where employees require constant standing to perform their duties.

However, it cannot be ignored that standing for prolonged periods can lead to different health problems, such as injuries to the back, legs and ankles, among other harms.

Silla Law approved: When will the reform to the LFT that benefits workers be applied?/Photo: Unsplash

MC's labor reform proposal, which contemplates amending articles 132 and 133 of the Federal Labor Law, aims to achieve the following two purposes: on the one hand, oblige employers to provide chairs to all their workers, and on the other hand, prohibit companies from denying them seats. to his collaborators. It should be noted that penalties are added for non-compliance, which range from 5 thousand to more than 540 thousand pesos..