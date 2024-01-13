Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 19:28

A traffic accident between a passenger car and a travel bus, on the afternoon of last Friday, 12th, caused the death of eight people in Minas Gerais. The vehicles collided at km 343 of the BR-116 highway, near the city of Campanário (about 400 kilometers from Belo Horizonte).

After the crash, the bus fell off a bridge. The vehicle carried 43 passengers and was heading from Novo Cruzeiro (MG) to Piracicaba, a city in the interior of São Paulo.

Four people on board, two women, aged 25 and 78, a 4-month-old baby, and a 26-year-old man, died.

Another 25 people were injured, according to information from the Federal Highway Police.

The other victims of the accident were in the car, a Veraneio model. A 41-year-old man, a 5-year-old child, and two other women, whose age was not given, did not survive the collision and also died.

Two of the victims were rescued, but died in the early hours of Saturday, the 13th.

The Federal Highway Police reported that it has sought more information from hospitals about the health status of passengers injured in the collision.

Preliminary information from the investigation points to a “possible mechanical failure of the Veraneio vehicle”, stated the Civil Police.

“PCMG investigates the case. As soon as possible, other information will be released,” the agency said in a statement.