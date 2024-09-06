Head-on accident on the provincial road during the night between scooter and a bicycle, the toll at the moment is one dead and one seriously injured. Two small vehicles that however left no escape for the man involved in this accident. On site the police and health workers to reconstruct the dynamics.

Bicycle accident; photo from archive

Investigations are still underway RescaldinaMilan, where on the evening of Thursday 5 September, a man lost his life following a head-on collision and a young man is hospitalised in serious conditions. The crash occurred along the Saronnoprovincial road with two lanes in each direction. Around 9:30 p.m. a passerby noticed two bodies lying on the asphalt apparently unconscious and immediately alerted the emergency services.

The crash between the scooter and the bicycle

The man immediately alerted the Carabinieri and the 118 emergency services who arrived at the crash site in red code. The collision, which occurred between a bicycle conducted by a 36 years old and a scooter electric driven by a 22 years oldhad dramatic consequences. According to initial investigations, the scooter, driven by the 22-year-old of Ukrainian origin and resident in Rescaldina, was overtaking the bicycle when the impact occurred. From the first moment, the 36-year-old’s conditions appeared very serious to the health workers.

Electric scooter; photo from archive

The man, whose identity is unknown, as he had no documents, was taken in by 118 and once stabilized he was taken to theLegnano Hospital. Shortly after his arrival at the hospital the doctors could do nothing but note his deathThe injuries sustained from the impact proved fatal for the 36-year-old.The 22 years old He was rescued and taken to the hospital where further tests are being carried out. At the moment his injuries are seriousbut they would not endanger the young man’s life.

The Carabinieri are investigating to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. The testimony of the 22-year-old will be essential to shed light on the gray areas of this story. This dramatic accident reminds us all of the importance of protective equipment, a helmet can save a life.