Dedication is a value, undoubtedly, and dedicating oneself to one’s passion is certainly good, even if here we are reaching a bit excessive heights: the Reddit user u / Shadiochao He obtained at least one trophy per day for 3000 days.

The screenshot he attached, taken on the third-party site showing which and how many trophies a user has obtained, True Trophieshighlights in the right column the uninterrupted series of days in which at least one trophy has been obtained, and even there there is a very surprising data: 3000 days have served to accumulate 20,270 trophies.

The feat started on October 25, 2013, the day Shadiochao earned the platinum trophy for GTA V, and came to an end on January 10, 2022.

In the comments, the user wrote that, in all likelihood, the winning streak will end at 3000, since he has had to start relatively easier games more and more frequently to be able to secure at least one trophy a day. Sure, you can try to break his record, but we don’t recommend it.

Source: Gamerant