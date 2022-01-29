A French retailer would recently put a notice on its section of the PS5s for sale. This notice warns potential customers who may wish to reconsider their purchase due to theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As shown by Twitter user HazzadorGamin, French supermarket chain Cora allegedly put this notice on its shelves, which reads as follows:

Notice to players, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your console carefully (Call of Duty)

You can see the tweet in question, with the photo featuring the singular notice, below:

Apparently some retail store across globe have started putting up Notice for customers of Call of Duty. * Translation – Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully #XboxActivisionBlizzard pic.twitter.com/P0RPU37uWL – 🐉🎮HazzadorGamin, Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🎮🐉 (@HazzadorGamin) January 28, 2022

Cora has more than 60 shops in France e others 20 between Romania, Belgium and Luxembourg. If the image were to be authentic, it could represent another potential example ofinfluence that the gaming industry’s biggest purchase ever is having. In any case, it is not clear whether this notice is widespread throughout the chain or only in a specific point of sale.

Microsoft shocked the industry earlier this month when it announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $ 70 billion deal. Activision is the author of some of the best-selling games ever, especially on PlayStation platforms. Last year, the series of call of Duty has placed itself first (Vanguard) And third (Black Ops Cold War) among the best-selling games on PlayStation in the United States.

Although the future of the series on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 was initially questioned following the announcement of the acquisition, the first messages from Microsoft seem to point to maintaining the cross-platform nature of the franchise. The CEO of the Xbox section of Microsoft, that is Phil Spencer, in this sense stated the following: