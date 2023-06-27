Parade of stars at the second Milanese date of the English band. Chris Martin gave the audience a surprise duet with Zucchero on the notes of Diamante

Mariangela Masiello

THE Coldplay continue to make San Siro dream: after the first of the four Milanese dates of Music of the Spheres World Tourthe band led by Chris Martin continued to give surprises and unpublished extras to the public who came to the Milanese city for the date of 26 June.

Surprise sugar from coldplay — “This is too difficult for me to sing in Italian, I need a boy to help me”, so Chris Martin surprised the over 60,000 fans present at San Siro by getting on stage Sugarwho duetted with the frontman of the British band on the notes of Diamond. After the performance, Martin wanted to reply O my beautiful Maduninato pay homage to Milan again, and then left the stage to Zucchero who, with voice and guitar, concluded his performance with Hey Man. See also Veljko Paunovic's 5 concerns with Chivas to face San Luis on matchday 2

“One of the things I like best about this job is improvisation. Last night at San Siro surprisingly Coldplay invited me on stage and asked me to sing Diamond with them and then to do another piece of mine” Zucchero explained on social media. “And with a bit of embarrassment I improvised Hey man, voice and guitar. And hear all the audience sing along with us it was a very strong moment that I will not forget“.

Erling Haaland at the San Siro — Among the audience present at San Siro last night were many well-known faces from the world of sport and the world of entertainment: in fact, the presence of Erling HaalandManchester City striker as well as a great fan of the band from across the Channel, who showed up at the concert in the company of his father, Half Inge, to attend the second Milanese stage of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The Norwegian striker also posted a fragment of his Instagram stories Clocksaccompanied with the comment “Amazing”. See also James Rodríguez and his New Year's message, with his children

Laura Pausini was also in the audience — To attend the Coldplay concert was also present Laura Pausini, together with her husband Paolo Carta and their daughter Paola, a big fan of the band. “‘Which music do you like the most Paola?’ ‘My favorites are Coldplay mum.’Every night before bed he plays in our house Coloratura and you enter a magical world before falling asleep” wrote the singer on Instagram sharing some shots of the evening. “Tonight we took Paola to their concert at San Siro and we experienced the magic live. Unforgettable“.

Chiara Ferragni was also present — To attend Coldplay’s second stage in Milan could not miss too Clare Ferragniaccompanied by sister Francesca and her lifelong friend, Chiara Biasi. “Yesterday was a fantastic night: LoveMi soundcheck and Coldplay concert” wrote the digital entrepreneur on Instagram, sharing a carousel with some shots of the day.