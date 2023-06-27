













Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will arrive in July on Crunchyroll | EarthGamer







Notably Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It was the first film distributed by Crunchyroll with a global reach. So it is not strange that they are the first to have it available to the public. Now all those who did not have the opportunity to see it in the cinema will be able to see it.

In Super Hero we find the return of the Red Patrol with a plan to take revenge on Goku and company. This causes Gohan and Piccolo to face off against a pair of androids known as Gamma 1 and 2, who are crucial in this revenge.

Source: Toei Animation.

In addition to the arrival of superheroin these last days of June Crunchyroll will add several movies of dragonball. These will be almost all of the ones that came out of the time of Z, with the exception of The Battle of the Gods. So fans will have a lot to do before July 12.

