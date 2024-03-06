The Baja California Peninsula It will be hit from early this Wednesday by strong winds that will reach gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils, while the waves on the western coast will have a height of 1 to 3 meters in height that will decrease throughout the day. .

This information was released by Conagua through the climate forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). In the statement, they explain that the winds will be the product of the interaction of a dry line and low pressure channels, combined with the entry of humidity from the subtropical jet stream.

For this Wednesday, a cold front will enter over the northwest border of Mexico and will be associated with a polar trough and with the subtropical jet stream. This interaction will cause strong gusts of wind with dust devils in said region, as well as occasional heavy rains and probability of snow or sleet during the night and early morning in the mountains of Baja California.

Throughout the day, the sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy, while at night there will be occasional heavy showers and rains that will leave between 25 to 50 mm of water, as well as possible sleet or snow for early Thursday morning. .

On Wednesday morning the atmosphere will be cool in the morning, and cold to very cold in the mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in the Baja California Peninsula.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Mexicali and other cities in Baja California

The weather in Tijuana This Wednesday will be characterized by mostly cloudy skies, with the possibility of stormy showers and hail in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 18°C ​​during the day, reaching their maximum around 1:00 p.m. Moderate southwest wind will predominate throughout the day, with gusts of up to 32 km/h at night.

In Mexicali, mainly cloudy skies are expected, with the probability of stormy showers towards the evening. Temperatures will range between 11°C and 26°C, peaking around 1pm. During the day, a strong westerly wind will prevail, with gusts that could reach up to 62 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito You will experience mostly cloudy skies, with the possibility of stormy showers and hail in the evening hours. Temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C during the day, peaking at approximately 11:00. Moderate southerly wind will be predominant, with gusts of up to 35 km/h at night.

In Cove, overcast skies are forecast with possible stormy showers and hail towards the evening. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 17°C during the day, with their maximum around 12:00. A moderate southwest wind is expected, with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorosa You will see mostly cloudy skies with stormy showers overnight. Temperatures will range between 4°C and 13°C during the day, peaking around 1pm. Strong southwesterly winds will predominate, with gusts of up to 74 km/h overnight.

Saint Quentin It will have a variable sky between clear and cloudy, with light rain at night. Temperatures will fluctuate between 11°C and 17°C, while northwest winds will gust from 23 to 39 km/h.

In San Felipe, Skies with a mix of clear and cloudy are expected. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 21°C, with southeast winds and gusts of 12 to 22 km/h.

This Wednesday, communities in Baja California will experience varied weather conditions, from cloudy skies to clear skies with scattered clouds, with the possibility of stormy showers and moderate to strong winds in some areas. Temperatures will remain within comfortable ranges for the season, although caution is advised due to changing weather conditions.