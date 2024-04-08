He Cold front 45 will approach northern Mexico between Monday night and Tuesday morningwhile one dry line will maintain the probability of formation of tornadoes or whirlwinds during the day, according to With water.

Through the weather forecast From the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency reported that the new frontal system will interact with a polar trough and the polar jet stream. The union of these phenomena will cause showers in Sonora and isolated rains in both Baja California and Chihuahua during the early hours of Tuesday.

For the same period of time, Conagua predicts winds with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as the possible fall of snow or snow in the high areas of Sonora and Durango. For its part, the lidry area located in the northeast of the country will bring showers, electric shocks, possible hailstorms and will promote the necessary conditions for the formation of tornadoes and whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The subtropical jet stream will generate strong winds and possible formation of dust devils in the west and center of the country.

Weather for northern Mexico this Tuesday, April 9

Cold front 45 will extend across northern and northeastern Mexico, where it will interact with a polar trough located north of Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as with the dry line and the polar and subtropical jet streams. These systems will give rise to showers with electric shocks, hail, strong gusts of wind and possible formation of tornadoes or whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Likewise, Conagua predicts that the aforementioned systems will leave strong to very strong winds with dust devils in the northwest, north and northeast of the Mexican territory, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h predicted in Chihuahua and Durango. On Tuesday morning, the conditions necessary for snowfall will continue in some areas of Sonora and Chihuahua.

By the end of the day, the polar trough will migrate toward the United States and will no longer affect northern Mexico. In the afternoon, warm to hot weather is expected in much of the National territory, only in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas are temperatures above 40 °C expected.

Rain forecast for this Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

– Heavy rains to very heavy occasional rains (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Oaxaca.

– Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– Possible snow or sleet during the morning: Areas of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Heavy to very heavy occasional rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low areas.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

– Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

– Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla and Quintana Roo.

– Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early hours of Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

– Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost in: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

– Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost in: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas.

– Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost in: mountain ranges of Baja California Sur, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind and wave forecast for this Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

– Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; with dust devils: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí.

– South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Oaxaca, Chiapas, coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz; with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Fresh morning atmosphere, and cold to very cold with frost in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere in Baja California and warm in Baja California Sur. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa

Partly cloudy sky with isolated rain in Sonora, partially cloudy sky and no rain in Sinaloa. During the morning, cool atmosphere, and very cold to freezing with possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in Sinaloa and temperate in Sonora. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers, electric shocks and possible hail in Tamaulipas and a cool atmosphere with fog in the mountain area.

In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere. Wind with a southern component (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h on the coast and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Tamaulipas.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with intervals of showers, electric shocks and possible hail in Coahuila and Nuevo León; Isolated rains in areas of Chihuahua and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, being cold to very cold with frost in mountain areas of San Luis Potosí, and cold with frost in the mountains of Durango and possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua, as well as fog banks in the mountains of Coahuila , Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí. During the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere, and very hot in areas of Nuevo León and extremely hot in San Luis Potosí. Variable wind of 20 to 40 km/h in the region, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua, Durango and San Luis Potosí, with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León.