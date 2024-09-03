by VALERIO BARRETTA

Colapinto’s positive debut

Franco’s debut Colapinto in Formula 1 has drawn applause from almost all the insiders. The Argentine, promoted by Williams last Tuesday, achieved a clean weekend in Monza, immediately and clearly distancing himself from the performances of Logan Sargeant, who in fact had ended his adventure in Formula 1 with the accident in FP3 at Zandvoort.

More than the result (Colapinto finished the Italian GP in 12th place), what impressed was the “substance” that the Argentinean put on the track, very solid since the first free practice sessions despite some forgivable mistakes à la Alboreto. This was also underlined by Williams team principal James Vowswho congratulated his driver after the checkered flag.

Vowles’ words

“Franco, the first race was fantastic. You didn’t make any mistakes, you finished the Grand Prix just a few seconds behind Alex. I think you know, we have to reflect on this weekend: you had pace even in qualifying. If we don’t make mistakes, we can be there and fight.. Well done, it’s the first race and I’m looking forward to seeing what we’ll build together“.

Colapinto finished the Monza race 14″ behind Albon, who scored points. It must be said that Williams has always been strong at the Autodromo (in the top 10 in the last four editions, even coming close to scoring points in 2020 with Nicholas Latifi), and that Monza, due to its specificities, is not a totally reliable test bench for the rookie. That however, despite suddenly finding himself in F1, is playing his future with seriousness and lightheartedness.