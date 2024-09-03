Yt negotiations | The Tax Administration starts collective bargaining negotiations: 200 are threatened with dismissal

Yt negotiations|Cooperation negotiations can lead to the termination of employment of up to 200 people.

Tax administration initiate collective bargaining negotiations, which concern a total of 900 civil servants working in taxation and administrative duties.

According to the announcement of the Tax Administration, collective bargaining negotiations can lead to the termination of employment of a maximum of 200 people.

In total, approximately 5,000 people work in the tax administration.

The background of the negotiations is partly the significant decrease in the appropriations of the Tax Administration. Due to the central government’s savings, the tax administration will have to adjust its operations by at least 60 million euros by the end of 2027.

Director General of the Tax Administration Markku Heikura describes the situation in the press release as exceptional and challenging.

“However, I trust that together with the personnel organizations we will find a solution that will ensure the efficient operation of the Tax Administration in the future as well,” he says in the press release.

Heck was in May of HS in the interview worried that the government’s planned savings measures for the Tax Administration threaten the state’s tax revenues.

At the time, he described the savings as necessarily leading to a significant reduction in services.

“In practice, they lead to the decline of development activities. It’s good if the new legislative changes are resolved. It is impossible to prepare for changes in the tax environment after the savings,” he said.