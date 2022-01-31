20 years have passed since the death of little Samuele Lorenzi and the terrifying phone call from Annamaria Franzoni, today a free woman

The murder of the little one Samuele Lorenzi has marked the Italian crime news and is one of those cases that no one will ever forget. It was January 30, 2002, when he was murdered in the Cogne villa. They have passed 20 years.

It is 5:30 in the morning, when Annamaria Franzoni asks her husband Stefano to call an ambulance, why not feeling well. She cannot breathe normally and feels faint. A medical guard arrives at the villa and after visiting the woman, he leaves.

Franzoni has nothing wrong with it, only one heightened emotional state. So her husband stays with her until it’s time to go to work.

Shortly after, it was time for Annamaria to get out of bed as well. She has to prepare the eldest son David, who has to take the bus and go to school and take care of the youngest, Samuele. The latter does more whims than usual.

Another three hours pass when the woman calls the 118: “Help, my son’s brain is blown out”.

A terrifying call which immediately alarmed everyone. In a short time the general practitioner, 118, father Stefano and the neighbors arrive at the villa in Cogne.

Initially there is talk of an aneurysm, but according to health workers that 3-year-old child cannot have had internal bleeding, given the wounds on his head.

Shortly before he can be transported by helicopter rescue, Samuele dies on the stretcher.

Investigations into the death of little Samuele Lorenzi

The autopsy on Samuele Lorenzi’s lifeless body immediately sheds light on what happened that day in that house. The child was hit in the head 17 times with a heavy object.

The investigators immediately start investigations inside the villa. They don’t find the murder weapon, but a lot blood in the bed where Samuel was killed.

The Lorenzis point the finger at neighborsaccused of harming Samuele, who remained in the Latvian, while his mother accompanied her eldest son to school.

Murder becomes the topic on the agenda in all the newspapers. All the clues lead to Annamaria Franzoni.

In 2004, the woman was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment. According to the Ris, whoever killed Samuele wore Franzoni’s clogs and pajamas. According to doctors, Annamaria was attacked that day by a state that led her to massacre her son and then remove the murder from her head.

In 2007 she was sentenced to 16 years and in 2014 she reached the semi-liberty regime. Her has been called the process of the century. Today Annamaria Franzoni is free, served her sentence and returned to her family. She had another child and her husband has always supported and waited for her.