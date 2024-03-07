The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) has issued a crucial alert aimed at health professionals and the general population, regarding the illegal marketing of medical products that represent a significant risk to public health in Mexico.

The products in question are Cyclophosphamide Injection IP 500 mg and Cyclophosphamide Injection USP 500 mg, identified by lot numbers CYP2129B and CYPB2210G respectively, manufactured by GLS PHARMA LIMITED.

These products have been the subject of health complaints, which has triggered health surveillance actions by COFEPRIS.

One of the alarming aspects detected during the investigation is that these products have been distributed by CELLEX MEDICAMENTOS S. DE RL DE CV, a company authorized by the manufacturer for import and distribution in Mexico.

However, CELLEX MEDICAMENTOS does not recognize the products in question.because they present texts exclusively in English in their primary, secondary and instructional packaging, in addition to lacking health registration.

Counterfeit medicine

An alert was also issued for theft of medicines to the company LIA FARMA, SA de CV, which occurred, during the transfer to the company's warehouse facilities located in the State of Mexico, so the products listed below represent a risk to the health of the population, since safety, quality and safety are not guaranteed. effectiveness, because their handling and storage conditions are unknown.

The stolen medications are:

List of stolen medications

Alert for medication without a health license

The population is also alerted about the company LATINMEX, SA, which does not have a health license issued by this health authority, so its activities violate the provisions of articles 198 and 258 of the General Health Law, which indicate that establishments dedicated to the manufacture of medicines must have a health license issued by the Ministry of Health, in addition to possessing and complying with the provisions of the supplements to the Pharmacopeia of the United Mexican States relating to the sale and supply of medicines.

In addition, LATINMEX, SA manufactures and/or markets products that do not have a health registry, which is why they represent a risk to the health of the consumer.r, by not having submitted to this federal commission the scientific studies that guarantee its quality, safety and effectiveness.

Among the products manufactured and/or marketed by said company, DEPODROXO 12 70,000 was identified in a pharmaceutical formulation for injectable solution, with an expiration date of Dec 2025 and batch number 005, which contains hydroxocobalamin, cyanocobalamin, thiamine and lidocaine.