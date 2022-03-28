The Oscar have returned to the Dolby Theater and Beyoncé’s performance opened the ceremony from the Compton tennis courts with the song ‘Be Alive’ from the movie The Williams Way. The televised gala began an hour after the so-called ‘b’ ceremony, in which eight prizes were awarded. As is known, the organization’s decision not to broadcast these awards is part of an attempt to update the programming; this meant the protest of several stars like Jessica Chastain, who attended the previous gala and celebrated the Oscar with the hair and makeup team for her characterization in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

Best actress. Jessica Chastain for “Tammy Faye’s Eyes.” Photo: diffusion

The first statuette of the live ceremony went to the American Ariana DeBose as best supporting actress for West Side Story. The artist of Afro-Puerto Rican descent dedicated the Oscar to the legendary actress Rita Moreno and to Latinos. “Look at this Latina, I am an openly gay woman of color who found her strength through the air. To all of you who have ever doubted your identity, I promise there is a place for us.”

Supporting Actress. DeBose for West Side Story. Photo: diffusion

The streaming He got one of the most important recognitions in the middle of the gala with Troy Kotsur from “CODA”. He became the best supporting actor and the statuette also meant a triumph for the Apple TV service, which acquired the rights to the film after the Sundance Festival for a record amount. But beyond that, Kotsur made history by being the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. “It is extraordinary that CODA has reached all over the world, including the White House. My father was the best signer in the family. But he had an accident and was paralyzed from the neck down. Dad, you are my hero and I will always love you. He addressed the CODA community and the disability community. “Is our moment”.

After winning Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog (the third woman in history to win best direction), Chastain won her first Oscar for best actress for playing the televangelist and singer. “For all those who ever feel desperate, alone, that they know that we are loved unconditionally because of how unique and unique each one of us is.” “CODA” closed the gala as the best film.

The Will Smith Effect

Will Smith and Jada became more than a media couple, since they had just recounted their marital problems, the depression they suffered Smith, that led him to have suicidal thoughts, and they also talked about the open relationship they had and that they did not “recommend” her to anyone. Thanks to his work on The Williams Method, Smith was favored to win the first Oscar of his career and was seated near the stage. Chris Rock used Jada’s illness (a condition that causes her hair to fall out) to make a joke about the sequel to GI Jane. The actor He went up on stage, slapped the comedian and insulted him from his seat. While it was believed to be part of the script and the ceremony continued, Vanity Fair explained, “During the break, Denzel (Washington) pulled Will aside to talk to him and they walked away from their seats together. Denzel has her arm around Jada and is kneeling next to her even though the show has started.” Ultimately, the Academy awarded the Oscar to Smith, who came up in tears and said that Richard Williams was a defender of his family. “In my life I was called to love and protect people, and be a support for my people. I know that in doing what we do, you have to be able to accept abuse and people disrespecting you. You have to smile and pretend that everything is fine. Denzel (Washington) told me ‘be careful, when you are at your highest, that’s when the devil is coming for you,’ he said, adding that he ‘expects’ that the Academy invite him again.

Will Smith. He won the Oscar, but was trending for beating up Chris Rock. Photo: AFP

Others awards

Better sound. “Dune”.

Best documentary short film. “The Queen of Basketball”.

Animated short film. “The windshield wiper”.

Best Production Design. “Dune.”