The graduate of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirati engineer, Hamad Al Habsi, was able to develop a system that can sense the conditions leading to the fire and issue an alert to the user before the actual outbreak of the fire to contribute to saving lives and protecting property. This system was called “The House Guardian” Or “house guard” and the innovation detects early conditions that may lead to fires by issuing an alert a few minutes before the fire breaks out, enabling a person to take the necessary precautions to avoid danger and protect themselves from any damage or loss.

The system uses Internet of Things technology to collect data through sensors distributed in the place and analyzes it by artificial intelligence algorithms, then issues an alert to the user through a mobile application, and it can send an alert to the competent authorities to intervene in emergency situations.

Al-Habsi explained that his project won the admiration of many institutions in the country, and won a funding grant from Expo 2020, which prompted him, in cooperation with the team of the Center for Networking, Communication and Information Education and Innovation at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, to implement the idea on the ground.

He added that he presented his project at the Expo Live Summit for Future Innovators, which was held in the Innovators in Goodness pavilion in conjunction with the activities of Expo 2020, and represented the American University in Ras Al Khaimah at the summit, Director of the Center for Education and Innovation of Networks, Communication and Information and Associate Professor of Communications and Electronics Engineering Dr. Maan Takrouri, and Eng. Researcher Shadi Abdel-Rahman, innovative engineer Hamad Al-Habsi.



