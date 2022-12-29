The franchise of call of duty It has always been characterized by offering extra objects for a modest payment, this to offer different weapons as well as aesthetic items that in the end only meet to change the appearance of the characters. And now many fans are angry with Modern Warfare IIespecially for its figures that are considered excessive.

This is a new pack that carries five objects, this to celebrate the arrival of the 2023 in the online matches of the shooter video game that has become the best seller of 2022. Specifically, it takes about $15 USD at the current exchange rate, this includes a sticker, two weapon variants, an emblem and an icon that do not justify the price.

With this background, users are thinking that it is a price error, since there are not so many objects, and they are not of the best quality to find in the catalog. It is not the first time that this has happened in the world of call of duty, so they are waiting for a response from Activision Blizzard para “correct the error”.

For now, the price of the pack is still intact, so perhaps it is already something established and that it is not going to change in any way, this unless the users make enough noise to have a boycott. Added to that is the rumor that there will eventually be an expansion for the game, given that at least during the 2023 there will be no new game in the series.

Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: This type of exaggeration is nothing special, with various games like Final Fantasy to those of Ubisoft that always bring out extra items with far from fair prices. We’ll see if Activision is willing to change things soon.