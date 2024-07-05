Cocoons on the run, Minister Nordio could send inspectors to the Prosecutor’s Office

James Cocoonsthe man who killed his uncle by throwing him into the furnace of his foundry on the evening of October 8, 2015 is officially a fugitive. For the 39 year old, the final sentence of life imprisonmentbut there has been no trace of him for ten days now, fled abroad with his family. Bozzoli’s escape – reports Il Corriere della Sera – was perhaps prepared over the years, in prediction of a final judgment that would have brought him in jail. Bozzoli could not think that he could also count on the fact that before the decision of the judges of the Supreme Court — last July 1st, his life sentence for the murder of his uncle Mario in 2015 was confirmed — there would not have been no prescription relating to the control of the accused and not even precautionary measures, even just the obligation to reside or to sign.

A flaw, in short, with police and carabinieri– continues Il Corriere – that they have not received any assignment official to control — as is often decided to prevent the escape of people definitively convicted of serious crimes. No alert was triggeredno preventive measures have been taken. And so Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League, polemically underlines: “While a governor is under house arrest without any conviction (Alled.), a lifer is on the run for days because no one had bothered to hold him, despite his conviction for killing his uncle by throwing him into an oven. The world upside down“. The Minister of Justice Carlo North could open an internal investigation and send the inspectors to verify whether there were any shortcomings on the part of the judges.