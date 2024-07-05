The advised price is €79.99, while the lowest recent price is €24.90. The current price is the best ever offered on Amazon Italy, which takes care of shipping.

Italy will be out of UEFA but you can have your final victory through video games. On Amazon Italy It’s now on sale EA Sports FC 24 which offers a 24% discount from the recent lowest price and 76% from the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.

EA Sports FC 24 Contents

The football simulation game by Electronic Arts offers many modes for both single player and multiplayer. In this period we can also use the UEFA Euro 2024 modeadded via a free update.

In EA Sports FC 24 we find both the men’s football than many women’s football teamssupported by HyperMotionV technology that offers a further step forward in terms of animation realism. Let’s not forget the Ultimate Team mode that allows you to collect stickers of players from the present and the past.