Thursday, May 11, 2023
Shakira launches a new song and Piqué “gets ready”: these are the details of “Acrostic”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in Sports
Shakira launches a new song and Piqué “gets ready”: these are the details of “Acrostic”


Shakira’s new concernShakira has a new concern, after Piqué and Clara Chía.

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’ Europa Press, AFP

The singer returns to the ring with another song with a personal tone. This time it would be a ballad.

Shakira is back. After her recent hits, ‘Monotony’, she signed with Bizarrap and ‘TQG’, The woman from Barranquilla confirmed that this Thursday, May 11, her new song will be released: ‘Acrostic’. And, from the outset, it has been known that it will be a new topic with many personal references.

See also  F1 | Red Bull, Verstappen-Pérez bitterness: "Lack of grip"

Shakira releases new song

He clearly made a play on words in the post.

As reported by the singer, ‘Acrostic’ will be released this Thursday at 8 pm

The song, as it has been known, would move away from the urban rhythms that have guided the latest productions of the Barranquillera. In fact, specialized portals ensure that it will be a ballad

(Also: Shakira and Piqué would get back together: this is the meaning requested by their children).

Pique should worry?

Photo:

EFE, YouTube Shakira

On the subject, they assure that it will be of a personal tone. As groups of Shakira fans have inferred, it would be a letter dedicated to his children, after all they have had to deal with the separation from Piqué.

In fact, the artist’s followers, when they saw the launch image, did not hesitate to say that the three birds that appear are Milan, Sasha and, of course, Shakira.

“But things are not always as we dream them. Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive. Never doubt that I will be here…”, is a fragment that has leaked from the possible chorus of ‘Acrostic’.

See also  Gerard Piqué makes a surprise mention of Shakira during an interview: what did he say about the Colombian?

More news

SPORTS

