Mexico.- While millions of people shortened their life expectancy by drinking the most popular soft drink in the world, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) was hackedso I know conducted a forensic evaluation to conclude what the effects were.

This was announced by the important soft drink brand through a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), where it stressed that They already started with cybersecurity protocols to protect your systems.

“While such measures are implemented, the company expects to continue its operations through backup procedures and will prioritize the protection of the integrity, confidentiality and availability of its information,” the text mentioned.

It should be noted that so far, Coca-Cola FEMSA has not confirmed whether the hack was related to the theft of passwords or other confidential data. that could compromise mass production, or if it was something focused on social networks.

Let us remember that this is not the first time that the company has been the victim of a cyberattack, At the end of April 2022, it was reported that the Stormous ransomware group stole and tried to sell more than 161 GB between passwords, accounts and financial statistics.

How to protect yourself from a cyber attack?

Cybersecurity is one of the main concerns for companies today. Cyberattacks can be devastating and can affect not only a company’s reputation, but also its ability to operate and stay in business.

It is important that companies take proactive steps to protect themselves against cyberattacks. and minimize associated risks.

The first line of defense against cyberattacks is staff awareness and education. Employees must be informed of cybersecurity risks and best practices, as well as company security protocols.

Regular cyber security training is essential to ensure employees are up to date with the latest threats and ways to protect themselves.

Another important protection measure is the implementation of technical security measures. Businesses should ensure that security programs such as antivirus, firewall, and intrusion detection software are installed and up-to-date.

Additionally, companies may consider implementing additional security measures, such as two-factor authentication, which requires a second form of identification to access systems.

Another important aspect to consider is network security. Businesses need to ensure their networks are protected with strong passwords, firmware and software updates, and network segmentation to reduce the impact of a potential cyber attack.

It is also important to have a response plan for cyberattacks, which includes the rapid identification of a possible security breach and the measures to be taken to minimize its impact. Employees must be informed of this plan and trained in its implementation.

Finally, it is important that companies maintain a proactive security posture. This includes performing regular security audits and penetration tests to identify potential vulnerabilities in the security infrastructure.

Businesses must also keep up with the latest security threats and updates and be prepared to implement additional security measures if necessary.