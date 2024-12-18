For the fourth consecutive Christmas, Coca-Cola reinforces its commitment to communities by intensifying its cooperation with the third sector and supporting various initiatives.

To do this, between December 16 and 24, it collaborates with more than 30 NGOs such as Cáritas and entities such as food banks, city councils, associations and hospitality schools with the aim of sharing more than 10,000 meals with families in situations of social vulnerability. and economical in 15 Spanish cities.

These meals will be distributed in Valencia, Castellón, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Burgos, A Coruña, Santander, Oviedo, Madrid, Málaga, Seville and Tenerife.

As part of this initiative, Coca-Cola volunteers will work hand in hand with the entities to bag and distribute the meals, also collaborating in its distribution and organizational tasks. “Christmas is a time of help and generosity.

With this initiative, Coca-Cola reminds us, they collaborate with NGOs and social entities that do commendable work throughout the year, but especially during these dates.

“This action is part of the global and constant commitment to generating positive impact in the communities and environments in which we are present,” says Esther Morillas, vice president of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Iberia.