The compensation would yield hundreds of euros per month for the disabled. That is very welcome, because the loss with an average income of about 3500 euros gross now increases to about 1000 euros net per month, the union has calculated. And that will only increase due to the proposed measures of the cabinet. ,,Add to that the inflation and the fact that the disabled often have higher healthcare costs. Then there is little left,” said CNV chairman Piet Fortuin.

“It’s about a stack of measures,” says Fortuin. ,,First of all, the disabled receive only 75 percent of the wages of a worker. In addition, they are not entitled to the employed person’s tax credit. And that tax credit is increasing every year.”

The cabinet wants to increase the employed person’s tax credit, a tax credit for working people, so that work pays more. But Fortuin speaks of a ‘fiscal penalty for incapacity for work’. “It is unfair: you are already incapacitated for work and then you are not entitled to the employed person’s tax credit.”