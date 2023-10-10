‘Social equity for psychological needs’ is the theme of the event organized in Rome by the National Council ofOrder of Psychologists (CNOP), on the occasion of the eighth National Psychology Day, Thursday 12 October. During the meeting the Cnop national award for the year 2023 to life senator Liliana Segre, for his commitment to peace, solidarity between peoples and for the attention paid to the person. Special guest the cartoonist Federico Palmaroli, aka Osho, which during the day will present some satirical cartoons on the topic of psychology. At the works, introduced by David Lazzari, president of Cnopthe interventions of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci,

of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, and of the president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Senate, Francesco Zaffini.

There were many debates and opportunities for discussion with exponents of various specialist and social realities, explains a note. On the topic of ‘The value of data’, Iona Alina Cristea, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Padua, Livio Gigliuto, executive president of the Piepoli Institute, and Laura Parolin, vice-president of Cnop and professor of the Bicocca University of Milan, will discuss. Ilaria Cavo (Noi Moderati), Michela Di Biase (Democratic Party), Simonetta Matone (Lega), Raffaele Nevi (Forza Italia) and Elisa Pirro (5 Star Movement) will discuss ‘The needs of citizens and the responses of politics’.

The round table on ‘Psychological needs and society’ will include Elisabetta Camussi, professor of social psychology and president of the Adriano Ossicini Foundation, Don Antonio Coluccia and Zoello Forni, national president of Anmil, Vittorio Lingiardi, professor of Psychopathology at the University of Rome. Sapienza, Francesco Schittulli, national president of Lilt, Marco Simoni, president of the Human Technopole Foundation, and the member of the Cnop executive Angela Maria Quaquero. Come on ‘Psychological needs and information’, with Cnop councilor Luisa Langone will discuss Francesco Maesano (journalist Tg1), Federico Palmaroli (cartoonist, aka Osho), Pablo Rojas (journalist Rai Radio 1), Filippo Sensi (senator of the Republic and journalist), Maria Antonietta Spadorcia (deputy director Tg2 ), Davide Vecchi (director of Il Tempo). Also on the agenda is an interview with Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of the Revenue Agency and author of the book ‘Equals per Constitution’. The events of National Psychology Day 2023 can be followed in live streaming on the Cnop social channels.