The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela proposed this Thursday to the National Primary Commission (CNP) to postpone until November 19 the internal elections scheduled for October 22, in which anti-Chavismo will define its standard-bearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, explained that the proposal includes increasing the number of electoral centers, stipulated in 3008, “to facilitate” the participation of citizens in Caracas and in the 23 states of the country.

“The CNE delivered a proposal for technical support to the CNP, which contemplates several factors, among them the date on which this CNE support could be given and it would be November 19,” Amoroso said in the statement, which was published in the X account (formerly Twitter) of the institution.

Likewise, the entity proposes that the process not be manual, as proposed, but automated, an issue that the CNE considers “very important” to guarantee transparency.

The proposal delivered by the CNE to the Primary Commission postpones the celebration of the primary until Sunday, November 19 (including that the applications are on November 10

Amoroso, who spoke of “other support from a technical, constitutional and legal point of view” of which he did not give details, announced that The opposition will discuss the proposal and hopes to get a response next Monday.

Last Tuesday, the CNE and the CNP set up a mixed commission to discuss the way in which technical assistance could be provided, which It was requested by the opposition on June 5, but a few days later it decided that it would organize the internal elections in a self-managed manner. in view of the lack of response from the institution.

After the late response from the CNE, the CNP opened a consultation process with the 13 candidates for the primaries to evaluate the possibility of accepting or not the assistance of the electoral body, without so far announcing a decision in this regard.

The Venezuelan opposition party Voluntad Popular, for example, said this Saturday that the National Electoral Council is trying to “sabotage” the October 22 primaries with its “offer” of technical assistance.

“Sabotaging the primaries is the only intention we see behind the ‘cooperation’ offer made by the CNE of (President Nicolás) Maduro’s regime,” the group said in a statement posted on internal.

The response of the electoral body “is not only made one month” before the primaries, “but it is also an offer made by the person who illegally disqualified so many Venezuelans,” argued Voluntad Popular, in reference to the president of the

CNE, Elvis Amoroso, whom opponents and NGOs blame for disqualifying anti-Chavistas from holding elected public office.

The party stated that the “priority today is to achieve the holding of the primary in the best possible conditions, and, therefore,” They do not entrust “its realization to an entity like the CNE”, whose board of directors is made up of three Chavistas and two opponents.

