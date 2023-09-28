LIVE: Boca Juniors and Palmeiras seek passage to the final of the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Boca and Palmeiras were rivals of Pereira
The first leg of the semi-final is played at La Bombonera, with Wilmar Roldán refereeing.
Boca Juniors, winner of the Copa Libertadores six times, and Palmeiras, with three crowns, two of them in 2020 and 2021, meet in La Bombonera from Buenos Aires, in the first episode of a volcanic semi-final.
‘Xeneize’ is the only Argentine team in the race and is three steps away from winning a seventh cup that has been elusive, 16 years after its last consecration, and will have to face the decisive rounds alone against the almost hegemonic dominance of the Brazilians, since in addition to Palmeiras, Inter de Porto Alegre and Fluminense appear on the other side.
In the other semifinal, the two Brazilians tied 2-2 in the first leg, at the Maracaná.
Follow the match here:
Boca Juniors and Palmeiras lineups
