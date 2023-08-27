Home page World

Panic on board a Swiss plane from Mallorca. (symbol photo) © Andreas Haas/imago

Severe turbulence scares passengers on the flight from Mallorca to Zurich. The airline Swiss apologizes.

Zurich – Passengers will not soon forget this flight with Swiss Air. When more than 100,000 lightning bolts were counted on Thursday and gusts of wind of over 100 km/h hit Switzerland, the machine from Mallorca (Spain) was just about to land in Zurich (Switzerland). The flight had already been postponed by 20 minutes due to the storm in Zurich.

A reader reporter of the Swiss portal blick.ch sat on this plane and afterwards reports of anxious minutes and panic on board. “It was opaque outside and the plane dropped,” he says. Passengers apparently screamed that a young woman had even hyperventilated.

Panic on board Mallorca flight during storm turbulence: “Everyone just wanted to get out of the plane”

The turbulence is said to have lasted ten minutes, but then the landing went smoothly. The whole plane clapped, reports the reader and tells of the relieved occupants. “Everyone just wanted to get off the plane.”

What struck the frequent flier on the Mallorca-Zurich route: the machine did not fly over France as usual, but over Italy. As Swiss explained afterwards, the aim was to fly around an active thunderstorm cell. “The safety of everyone on board always has top priority,” explained media spokesman Michael Pelzer blick.ch. Swiss is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group. An incident also recently occurred with the German flagship. Suddenly she had to Lufthansa crew declare an air emergency.

Airline Swiss apologizes after Mallorca-Zurich flight

Loud blick.ch he apologized to the shaken passengers on behalf of the airline: “We are very sorry that there were apparently some violent reactions on this flight. We can absolutely understand that weather like this can sometimes make you feel uneasy.”

However, Pelzer also made it clear that the flight and landing could be carried out normally. According to the media spokesman, planes could withstand “far greater loads” than the storm in and around Zurich.

The friend of the reader reporter planned to fly back to Mallorca next week. After the events, however, she will probably reconsider. It is certainly not encouraging that the airport on Mallorca was completely cleared just a few days ago because a passenger threatened to use explosives.

Swiss Air recently hit the headlines because the Airline didn’t let a bride fly. Due to bad weather conditions, an Easyjet airliner could not take off as planned. Some passengers should exit the plane.