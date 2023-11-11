A joint note signed by 33 clubs says that the possible ban on this type of advertising causes “huge concern”

A group of 33 Brazilian football clubs released this Friday (Nov 10, 2023) a note against an amendment to the PL (bill) 3,626 of 2023 which may prohibit advertising from betting houses. According to them, the measure causes “huge concern”. The legislative proposal is being processed in the Senate.

“The complete prohibition suggested by the Sports Commission, however, in addition to being fruitless for its proposed purpose and deviating from the purpose of the law, which is to regulate the type of fixed-odd betting, would represent direct and irreparable damage to the main current source of Brazilian football revenues, in addition to the risk of interfering with existing contracts”, they say. Flamengo, Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro are among the signatories (read the full list below).

The text of the project includes the regulation of sports betting throughout the national territory, but the amendment presented by the senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) makes it impossible, in practice, for betting houses to advertise in sports arenas or through clubs. Here’s the complete (PDF – 130 KB)

In justification, Girão stated that “The popularization of online betting will, in a short time, lead some bettors to situations of emotional imbalance, with the possibility of developing gambling disorder [vício por jogos e apostas]“.

The congressman also argued that possible lack of control on the part of gamblers could lead to “destabilization of the family nucleus”Besides the “increase in crime”.

The amendment was partially approved on Thursday (9.Nov.2023) in the Senate Sports Committee.

Read the clubs’ joint note:

“The Brazilian football Clubs signatories here, through this note, demonstrate enormous concern regarding the Decision of the Federal Senate Sports Commission that approved amendment No. 38-U to Bill (PL) No. 3,626/ 2023, despite the votes against by the excellent Senators Romário and Leila Barros and the original rejection by the Rapporteur.

“The aforementioned amendment promotes changes to article 17 of the aforementioned PL to prohibit any advertising related to fixed-odd betting from being carried out in sports arenas and/or through sponsorship of teams and championships, among others.

“It is important to highlight that the correct address of advertising messages inherent to the betting sector as well as care for children and adolescents are extremely important topics for the signatory Clubs. Seeking to meet the concern of contributing to a healthy environment, they have acted proactively in developing, together with Conar, the guidelines to be applicable to the market.

“The complete prohibition suggested by the Sports Commission, however, in addition to being fruitless for its proposed purpose and deviating from the purpose of the law, which is to regulate the type of fixed-odd betting, would represent direct and irreparable damage to the main current source of Brazilian football revenues, in addition to the risk of interfering with existing contracts.

“As a result, the Clubs request that the Economic Affairs Committee as well as the Plenary of this respectful Senate reject the harmful amendment No. 38-U to PL No. 3,626/2023, protecting Brazilian football, and the principles of free enterprise and of the freedom to contract.”

Read the list of clubs that signed the note below: