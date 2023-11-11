The actor from “Real Boys” Naumov was included in the database of the Ukrainian “Peacemaker”

The Russian actor, who played the main role in the TV series “Real Boys,” Nikolai Naumov, should be added to the Ukrainian “Peacemaker” database. This is reported by Telegram– channel of the Daily Storm publication.

According to him, the artist was added to the list after the release of the final episode of the series. In the final episode, the main characters visited the hospital where participants of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine are being treated.

One of the servicemen who took part in the filming said that the last episode of “Real Boys” was filmed in Moscow. According to him, the directors did not provide the soldiers with any script and they simply talked on camera about the real experience of participating in hostilities.

It is noted that Naumov has long supported Russian military personnel in the conflict zone and has repeatedly wished the participants of the special operation “to return home with victory as soon as possible.”

Previously, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was included in the database of the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker”. The authors of this decision indicated among the reasons “an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Created in 2014, the “Peacemaker” website is a public register of personal data of journalists, artists, politicians and other media figures from different countries who, according to the portal administrators, are enemies of Ukraine. Despite the fact that such activities are contrary to Ukrainian legislation, at different periods of the Peacemaker’s existence, Ukrainian government agencies collaborated with the site. The portal continues to be actively replenished with new names to this day.