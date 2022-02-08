Veiga and Dudu launch Palmeiras, Brazilians are the first finalist of the Club World Cup. The Copa Libertadores champions won against Al-Ahly, scoring one goal in each half.

The first arrives in the 39th minute, when Dudu’s splendid first touch on the trocar surprises the Egyptian defense: Veiga takes advantage of it, who controls and kicks diagonally, finding the advantage. At the beginning of the second half the Palmeiras doubles. The protagonists are the same, but with reversed parts. Everything comes from an excellent restart, a game situation that Abel Ferreira’s team has often sought, leaving the game initiative to the opponents. So the well-made bank of Veiga opens the field to Dudu, who enters the area and unloads an unstoppable right-footed shot under the crossbar (49 ‘). Mosimane made three substitutions shortly after, including Sherif who scored in the 73rd minute, but the goal was canceled after checking with the Var for offside. After the fright, the final is downhill for Palmeiras because in the 81st minute a bad entry by Ashraf earned him the direct red and Al-Ahly closed with ten men.