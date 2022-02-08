Tomorrow Rayados de Monterrey will seek to get rid of the thorn and return with fifth place in the Club World Cup. After their poor performance in their debut against Al-Ahly, now La Pandilla wants not to appear on the blacklist as it is the second Mexican team that did not win a game in the Mundialito.
However, there are 5 concerns that do not end up leaving the coach alone Javier Aguirre. Here we present what it is about.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
As we mentioned at the beginning, in case of losing, Monterrey would become the second Mexican team that did not get any victory in the contest.
The first club was Chivas, when in 2018 it passed with more pain than glory in the contest and fell in both games.
A setback in this match for fifth place could call into question his continuity at the head of Rayados de Monterrey. Due to the millionaire squad they have, the team must impose conditions and return with the victory, otherwise, the ‘Vasco’, out of dignity, would have to leave the position.
Undoubtedly, among the main concerns is the issue of injuries. The worst thing that could happen to Monterrey is that, in addition to losing on the scoreboard, he also loses one of his elements due to injury.
This would reduce the performance of the team in the matches of the next days in Liga MX.
Another of the anguish of the Mexican helmsman is about the new reinforcement Rudolph Pizarro. In two games played in his new stage as a Rayados footballer, he has made it clear that he is not going through the best moment of his career.
In the previous game, in the debut at the Mundialito, he went unnoticed, it was the same to have him on the bench or on the field. That is why the ‘Vasco’ doubts whether to send him from the start or as a substitute, due to his low level of play.
Javier Aguirre is no longer to the liking of Rayados’ faithful fans. The public has gone over him due to what has been shown in recent games and after the failure in the debut of the international competition.
It is for this reason that the public that gathers at the stadium tomorrow could lash out at ‘Vasco’. It must be remembered that they already requested his resignation and tried to confront him when he left the property.
What’s next for Aguirre with the fans if he doesn’t get a win tomorrow.
#Javier #Aguirres #concerns #Monterrey #face #AlJazira #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply