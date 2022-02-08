The first club was Chivas, when in 2018 it passed with more pain than glory in the contest and fell in both games.

This would reduce the performance of the team in the matches of the next days in Liga MX.

In the previous game, in the debut at the Mundialito, he went unnoticed, it was the same to have him on the bench or on the field. That is why the ‘Vasco’ doubts whether to send him from the start or as a substitute, due to his low level of play.

? “YOU DISGUST, BASQUE” ? Rayados fans who traveled to Abu Dhabi to support the team continue to protest strongly against the Mexican coach; With banners and other acts, they ask for his dismissal. ? pic.twitter.com/C0vlmPEhtF – Banking MX ⚽ (@LaBanca_MX_) February 7, 2022

It is for this reason that the public that gathers at the stadium tomorrow could lash out at ‘Vasco’. It must be remembered that they already requested his resignation and tried to confront him when he left the property.

What’s next for Aguirre with the fans if he doesn’t get a win tomorrow.