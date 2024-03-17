aIn Santiago de Cuba, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against the Government of Miguel Díaz-Canel. The energy crisis and food shortages, They keep the population overwhelmed, lasting up to more than 12 hours without electricity.

Videos from citizens showed the demonstrations, in which government representatives were booed when they tried to calm them down.

The Ciber Cuba portal published several videos on its networks, specifically of Carretera del Morro avenue and 9th street of Veguita de Galo, in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

In one of the videos you can see how the protesters demand the representatives of the Communist Party and shout at them: “We don't want a tooth.” They also demand food.

According to the portal, security forces were deployed in the area to calm the demonstrations.

Government blamed the United States

Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío assured in “disrupting the peace. An open act of aggression straight out of the textbooks of imperialism.”

According to the Cuban journalist, Yosmany Mayeta, after the protests, food trucks appeared in Santiago de Cuba.