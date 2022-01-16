The National Center of Meteorology expected that dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy weather will prevail today, especially over some northern and eastern regions and the sea, with a chance of rain at intervals, while the winds will be southeasterly light to moderate in speed, active at times to become dusty and dusty. Its speed ranges between 15 and 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which becomes medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will become partly cloudy to cloudy at times, interspersed with some convective clouds, with rain, especially in the afternoon, over some northern and eastern regions, and some coastal areas.

He pointed out that the winds are southeasterly, gradually shifting in the afternoon to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and strong at times, especially with clouds that raise dust and dust, with a speed of 20 to 30 km / h, reaching 50 km / h on the sea, which becomes turbulent in the Gulf. Arabian Sea, and moderate to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Wednesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in some northern, eastern and coastal areas, with a continuing chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures, indicating that the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, with a speed of from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather next Thursday, the center expected it to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain in some northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially on the sea in the west, with a speed of 15 to 25 km. , reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stressed that the month of January is characterized by a decrease in temperatures, and the weather is moderate during the day, and cold at night in general, as a result of the impact of the region by the extension of the Siberian high air extending from the north, accompanied by a cold air mass.

depressions

The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country, and the Arabian Peninsula in general, is affected by the extension of the Siberian high altitude extending from the north, accompanied by an air mass.

He explained that the region is affected by a number of transient surface air depressions from west to east, and sometimes affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression. rains.

He added that during the month of January, the country witnesses an activity of northwesterly winds sometimes (called the north wind), which raises sand and dust on the interior, especially the open areas. These winds also lead to a rise in sea waves in the Arabian Gulf.

The relative humidity increases, especially in the early morning, which creates the opportunity for the formation of fog, and light fog, and the incidence of fog increases in the interior regions more than the coastal regions.



