According to a document from the English anti-trust, linked to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftthe cloud gaming will become one important part of the video game industry. The anti-trust did not express a direct judgment on the matter, but limited itself to reporting what was found on the documents provided by the parties to the dispute. Notably from Microsoft itself, but also from others.

According to what was reported, according to the Redmond house, cloud gaming will become increasingly important for the video game market, together with the Game Pass-style subscription services, to which it seems to be linked to a double mandate.

The cloud is still in the future of the video game industry

The document continues with similar opinions provided by other companies, evidently heard as consultants. For example, according to ABK, cloud gaming could reach replace consoles itself, due to its undoubted advantages, such as access from multiple devices which guarantees great mobility. Many expect it to grow by 2023.

This thesis would have been corroborated by an independent report, which would state that access to major cloud gaming services could be tempting both to hardcore and casual gamers, favored by the spread of technology in many countries.

In short, cloud gaming would not only be alive and well, but would attract more and more players. The closure of Stadia could suggest the opposite, but in reality there is not much to doubt that in the future we will see a boost of these services, on which many are focusing. It’s hard to say if they will replace the consoles. Of ours we are more inclined to hypothesize a coaching, but we’ll see.