Many people think the G-class is cool, but apparently the thing can be too cool. That is why clothing brand Moncler designs a warm quilted jacket for the G-class. Mercedes and the fashion brand will present the artwork during Fashion Week. Oh, and apparently the car in the images is in an “imaginary low-gravity universe.”

Mercedes says the addition of Moncler’s G-class jacket makes for a nice contrast. The angular and worn look of the G-class contrasts with the soft, quilted textile. All in all, the G-class weighs 2,500 kilograms. So it is not a lightweight jacket.

Dimensions of the Moncler Mercedes G class

The dressed G-Wagon is 4.6 meters long, 2.8 meters high and 3.5 meters wide, thanks in part to those gigantic wheels. This makes the Moncler G-class as wide as two and a half Range Rover. Try parking that at your canal house.

‘The Zipper’

In addition, Mercedes likes to tell us about ‘The Zipper’. That is not the imaginary villain who also owns this car. No, it’s the zipper that closes the jacket. Mercedes calls it a “practical reference to the versatility of both products.”

We hope that this Moncler Mercedes G-Class is the start of a new series of the iconic 4×4 with exaggerated garments. How about the G-Wagon with a waistcoat, for example. Or would that be a G-let?