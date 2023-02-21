Through his Twitter account, Microsoft vice president Brad Smith published an announcement where he reveals they now have a contract where they commit to bring Xbox games to Nintendo for 10 years. The main objective is to place your titles and those of Activision as call of duty on the largest number of platforms.

This statement says that Microsoft and Nintendo negotiated and signed a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo gamers at the same time as Xbox gamers with full features and content parity. so you can experience this FPS just like your and PlayStation users.

In addition, commit to provide equal access to Call of Duty to other video game platformsgiving more options to players and more competition in the video game market.

Now, this announcement happens at the moment that Microsoft will meet with the European Commission to see if the famous purchase of Activision is carried out about which we have talked so much since it was announced.

It is worth noting that said meeting will take place behind closed doors in Brussels and will seek at any cost to stop concerns on the part of Europe’s regulators, who will give their decision no later than April.

When would the agreement between Nintendo and Microsoft take effect?

The statement revealed by Brad Smith, who is touring Europe and closing deals in various countries, including Spain, says that the agreement is to bring Xbox games to Nintendo, which would make many players imagine that titles like Hi-Fi Rush can come to the hybrid console.

However, Microsoft’s statement is more focused on Call of Duty. We will have to wait if this statement of truth is very open or there was an error in the words. On the other hand, everything indicates that the earliest that this agreement could occur could be until 2024, thinking that it will materialize during 2023.

We will be on the lookout for other announcements that are made about this issue that seems like a constant push and pull, but that someone must reach a resolution.