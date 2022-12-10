Alfa Romeo is working to establish itself as a premium brand, not only in Europe but also in other markets such as the United States and China, aiming to resolve the critical issues that have slowed down the brand in recent years. Among the problems that the Biscione has to face abroad, however, it seems that there is no reliability or at least this is not one of the most pressing: the same cannot be said of Porsche which despite being one of the leaders in the premium segment seems to be the most harbinger of problems in terms of reliability. At least according to what was reported by Warrantywise, a company specializing in insurance policies that analyzed the data of over 131,000 contracts by crossing price data with the frequency of repairs, indicating for each brand a score that would indicate its reliability.

In Great Britain, the Zuffenhausen house would prove to be the one that most brought motorists to visit the mechanics despite the reputation for quality and engineering level of its models. Porsche obtained only 35.1 points out of 100, obtaining the black jersey in this special classification ahead of Land Rover, Jaguar and Alfa Romeo. For the cars of the German brand, however, the repair costs would have been lower than those found on the models of the other brands analysed: the highest for a Porsche-branded car would have reached 10,785 pounds, around 12,000 euros, while for Land Rover it would even speak of 23,890 pounds (about 27,000 euros), in particular for an intervention on the electricity system. Jaguar instead stood at 16,990 pounds (20,000 euros). Finally for Alfa Romeo, the only Italian in the top 10, the highest repair cost was 6,670 pounds, approximately 7,800 euros.

Asian brands proved to be the most reliable, securing the top five spots when viewed in reverse from Warrantywise, helping to disprove notions that cheaper cars are less reliable or require more frequent visits to the mechanic. . “Premium prices really represent premium costs, as evident from the reliability index data”, said Warrantywise CEO Lawrence Whittaker. “And, with more technology than ever before in high-end cars, we guess it’s only natural that they require a little more repair costs than normal.”