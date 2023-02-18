The Mexican peso fell back after reaching levels not seen in four years and the price of the dollar today, February 17, 2023, starts at 18.5497 pesos for each green ticket, reported the Official Gazette of the Federation

When starting operations, the price of the dollar today, Friday, was up to 21.06 pesos in banks. Meanwhile, the interbank exchange rate is located at 18.53 pesos per dollar, with a loss of 0.12 percent, after it was quoted in 18.47 pesoshis best level since August 2018.

“The Mexican peso anticipates losses in the last session of the week, due to taking profits where the pretext for doing so is the concern among operators about a more aggressive Fed,” said local firm CI Banco in an analysis note.

“As has happened on at least three occasions so far in 2023, once the exchange rate approaches 18.50, investors take the opportunity to rearrange their positions in Mexican currency, which puts some pressure on it,” he added.

We recommend you read:

Dollar in banks: buy and sell today February 17, 2023

affirm | Purchase: 17.60 pesos | Sale: 19.00 pesos

Aztec Bank | Purchase: 17.55 pesos | Sale: 18.69 pesos

Banorte | Purchase: 17.35 pesos | Sale: 18.75 pesos

BBVA | Purchase: 17.87 pesos | Sale: 18.79 pesos

Citibanamex | Purchase: 17.95 pesos | Sale: 19.00 pesos

Santander | Purchase: 19.53 pesos | Sale: 21.06 pesos

Scotiabank | Purchase: 16.50 pesos | Sale: 19.50 pesos

The peso fell after reaching levels not seen in four and a half years the day before, before a global strengthening of the dollar due to growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve would remain on its path of monetary tightening.