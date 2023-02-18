He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 returns recharged after several years of hiatus due to the pandemic. Below we will tell you what time, where and on which channel to follow the TRANSMISSION of the musical mega-event.

The 62nd edition of the International Festival of Vina del Mar will have its opening gala TODAY, February 17 in the Garden City. It is worth mentioning that from Sunday, February 19 to Friday, February 24, the presentations of renowned international artists, such as Paloma Mami, Tini Stoessel, Karol G, Emilia Mermes, Fito Páez, Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, Nicki Nicole, among others. In addition, representatives from various countries will compete to take home the Silver Gulls at the Quinta Vergara Amphitheatre. Follow HERE the transmission of the FREE ONLINE event by the Republic Shows.

LIVE Viña del Mar Festival 2023: minute by minute The comedians who will pass through Viña 2023 -Belén Mora -Fabrizio Copano -Rodrigo Villegas -Pamela Leiva -Diego Urrutia -Laila Roth Fito Páez will be present at Viña 2023 The Argentine singer-songwriter fito paez will sing in the Vina del Mar Festival for their Chilean fans at Quinta Vergara on Wednesday, February 22. Who makes up the jury of the Viña del Mar Festival 2023? Those in charge of choosing the winners of the folkloric and international competitions of the Vina del Mar Festival They are: Juanita Parra, Nicki Nicole, Polimá Westcoast, Eduardo Fuentes, José Luis Repenning, Daniel Fuenzalida and Gonzalo Valenzuela.

The last few days have been somewhat complicated for the organization of the ceremony due to some casualties of artists and the accusations received by the hired artists. However, despite the setbacks, the grid is now complete.

The Viña del Mar 2023 Festival will bring together great artists. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram

When does the Viña del Mar 2023 Festival start?

the gala of Vineyard of the Sea Festival, also known as Noche Cero, will begin this Friday, February 17 at 5:00 pm (Peruvian time) in Plaza Colombia in the City of Jardín, next to the Enjoy Hotel. Nevertheless, international artists will perform next Sunday the 19th until Friday the 24th of this month.

The gala will take place under the leadership of Tonka Tomicic and Edward Sources.

The music festival returns in 2023. Photo: Viña del Mar/Facebook

What time to see Viña del Mar 2023?

The schedules to witness LIVE and DIRECT the transmission of the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 are the following:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (02/18).

Where to watch the Viña del Mar 2023 awards LIVE?

The 62nd edition of Vina del Mar Festival will be held in Chile and Star Plus will be the only streaming service that will broadcast from start to finish LIVE for Latin America.

Fito Paez prepares to return to Viña del Mar. Photo: composition LR/ diffusion

What channels do Viña del Mar 2023 broadcast on?

Chile: Channel 13, TVN, Radio ADN and Radio Pudahuel

Peru: Star Channel and Star+

Argentina: Star Channel and Star+

Mexico: Star Channel and Star+

Colombia: Star Channel and Star+

Ecuador: Star Channel and Star+

Uruguay: Star Channel and Star+

Paraguay: Star Channel and Star+

Bolivia: Star Channel and Star+

Venezuela: Star Channel and Star+

Honduras: Star Channel and Star+

Costa Rica: Star Channel and Star+

Dominican Republic: Star Channel and Star+

Panama: Star Channel and Star+

United States: VPN.

What artists will perform at Viña del Mar 2023?

Sunday February 19: Karol G and Paloma Mommy.

Karol G and Paloma Mommy. Monday February 20: Tini Stoessel and Emilia Mernes.

Tini Stoessel and Emilia Mernes. Tuesday February 21: Alejandro Fernández and Los Jaivas.

Alejandro Fernández and Los Jaivas. Wednesday February 22: Fito Paez and Rels B.

Fito Paez and Rels B. Thursday February 23: Christina Aguilera and Polima Westcoast.

Christina Aguilera and Polima Westcoast. Friday February 24: Camilo and Nicki Nicole.

They are the artists who will be at the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. Photo: composition LR

Comedians in Viña del Mar 2023