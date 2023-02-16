The Mexican peso was depreciating and the price of the dollar today, February 16, 2023, starts at 18.6428 pesos for each green ticket, reported the Official Gazette of the Federation.

The day today, February 16, 2023, begins with a global strengthening of the dollar after the disclosure of economic figures in the United States that suggest that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will have to continue raising its reference rate to face inflation.

“The Mexican currency was affected by the publication of key indicators for the Fed, which reflect that the conditions are right for it to continue raising its reference interest rate,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of analysis at Monex Grupo Financiero.

The exchange rate ended this day at the level of 18.4997 units per dollar, compared to a close of 18.5946 units yesterday, with official data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). For the peso, this meant an appreciation of 9.49 cents or a variation of 0.51 percent.

The pair operated in an open range with a maximum of 18.6842 units and a minimum level of 18.4809 units, not seen since August 2018. The Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the dollar against the other six G7 currencies, rose 0.06 at the close. % at a level of 103.99 units.

Dollar in banks: buy and sell today February 16, 2023

affirm | Purchase: 17.60 pesos | Sale: 19.10 pesos

Aztec Bank | Purchase: 17.70 pesos | Sale: 18.79 pesos

Banorte | Purchase: 17.45 pesos | Sale: 18.85 pesos

BBVA | Purchase: 17.94 pesos | Sale: 18.85 pesos

Citibanamex | Purchase: 18.06 pesos | Sale: 19.10 pesos

Santander | Purchase: 19.53 pesos | Sale: 21.06 pesos

Scotiabank | Purchase: 16.50 pesos | Sale: 19.50 pesos

